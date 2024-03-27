Sign up
Photo 4596
Time At Timmies
That is a nickname for Tim Hortons. I was out early this morning and stopped at a Tim Hortons for a late breakfast. It doesn't look like from the picture but it was busy as all of the tables were full. I took my order to go and made my way home
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
tim
,
restaurant
,
hortons
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of what must be a very popular place.
March 28th, 2024
