Time At Timmies by bkbinthecity
Photo 4596

Time At Timmies

That is a nickname for Tim Hortons. I was out early this morning and stopped at a Tim Hortons for a late breakfast. It doesn't look like from the picture but it was busy as all of the tables were full. I took my order to go and made my way home
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
1259% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of what must be a very popular place.
March 28th, 2024  
