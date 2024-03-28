Sign up
Previous
Photo 4597
Blowing In The Wind
Today was a very busy day running several errands. Here is a picture l took the other day
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4597
photos
330
followers
522
following
1259% complete
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th March 2024 3:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canada
,
flags
,
alberta
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice capture- wind in your neck of the woods at this time of year means cold!!
March 29th, 2024
