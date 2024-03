Edmonton's Oldest Church

With it being Easter Weekend I decided to take the weekend to post some of Edmonton's churches.

This is St. Joachim Roman Catholic Church which opened in 1899 making it Edmonton's oldest church. The congregation was established in 1850 meeting in a small chapel in Fort Edmonton. The congregation moved out of the fort in 1877. It located itself on two sites before setting-up on its current location. The statue sits on the front of the church grounds