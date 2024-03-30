Sign up
Previous
Photo 4599
First Presbyterian
This is the second church I am featuring for the Easter Weekend
This First Presbyterian that sits right in the middle of downtown
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
Very nice. Happy Easter.
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely collage, I love the windows.
March 31st, 2024
