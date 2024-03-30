Previous
First Presbyterian by bkbinthecity
Photo 4599

First Presbyterian

This is the second church I am featuring for the Easter Weekend
This First Presbyterian that sits right in the middle of downtown
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very nice. Happy Easter.
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely collage, I love the windows.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise