Downtown Edmonton by bkbinthecity
Downtown Edmonton

I was out enjoying a beautiful day. Went for a walk around downtown. Here is Jasper Avenue
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ian JB ace
Great Street scene. :)
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, lovely buildings and a great blue sky.
April 2nd, 2024  
