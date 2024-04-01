Sign up
Previous
Photo 4601
Downtown Edmonton
I was out enjoying a beautiful day. Went for a walk around downtown. Here is Jasper Avenue
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
2
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4601
photos
328
followers
525
following
1260% complete
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
4599
4600
4601
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st April 2024 3:22pm
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Ian JB
ace
Great Street scene. :)
April 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, lovely buildings and a great blue sky.
April 2nd, 2024
