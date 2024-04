The Great West

In 1911 the Great Western Saddlery Company built this 45,000 square foot warehouse. By 1918 they were the largest saddlery company in the world dealing in saddles baggage belts clothing jackets and gloves. They employed over 30 people and serviced central and northern Alberta.

If you look close you see the company name along the top of the side of the building . Today it is home to retailers on the ground floor and offices on the top floors