Storage Space

Edmonton has been known as The Gateway To The North. When rail cars would bring in a supply of goods they would be stored in warehouses downtown until companies were ready to ship them out to areas within the local region or further up north.

The Phillips Building was one of those warehouses. In 2000 the city was going to demolish the building until a new owner decided to turn the building into rental lofts and today it is one of the popular rental properties in the heart of downtown