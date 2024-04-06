Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4606
Brightens Things Up
Located on the Fourth Street Promenade is a small green space. This is Michael Phair Park. It is named after a gentleman that served as a City Alderman for five terms from 1992-2017
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4606
photos
330
followers
536
following
1261% complete
View this month »
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st April 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
downtown
,
park
,
bright
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close