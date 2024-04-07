Previous
The Promenade by bkbinthecity
The Promenade

Here is a look down The Fourth Street Promenade. It is such a fun place to visit with many different shops restaurants and coffee shops. As well a wonderful variety of different buildings old and new
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1262% complete

Diana ace
Lovely capture with that beautiful sky, such a variety of building styles too.
April 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great scene… wonderful bold colours
April 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great capture of the street and its buildings, all against that stunning blue sky! Fav
April 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 8th, 2024  
