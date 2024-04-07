Sign up
Previous
Photo 4607
The Promenade
Here is a look down The Fourth Street Promenade. It is such a fun place to visit with many different shops restaurants and coffee shops. As well a wonderful variety of different buildings old and new
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
street
,
buildings
,
architecture
Diana
ace
Lovely capture with that beautiful sky, such a variety of building styles too.
April 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great scene… wonderful bold colours
April 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture of the street and its buildings, all against that stunning blue sky! Fav
April 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 8th, 2024
