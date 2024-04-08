Sign up
Photo 4608
Shouldn't Be Long Now
Two pictures looking down on the same golf course. The top picture was taken on March 29, and the bottom picture was taken today
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
,
golf
,
valley
,
course
,
edmonton
Theresa
Looks promising
April 9th, 2024
