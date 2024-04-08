Previous
Shouldn't Be Long Now by bkbinthecity
Shouldn't Be Long Now

Two pictures looking down on the same golf course. The top picture was taken on March 29, and the bottom picture was taken today
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1262% complete

Theresa
Looks promising
April 9th, 2024  
