Open For You To Discover by bkbinthecity
Open For You To Discover

Located on the northside of the Legislative Grounds is the Capitol Plaza which is where the Alberta Discovery Centre is located . It houses a small museum. Unfortunately it was closed when l was there. I guess l will have to return another day
10th April 2024

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
1263% complete

Diana
That must be an interesting place to visit, looks like a great building too.
April 11th, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful day, this will be fun to discover one day. Lovely to visit new museums.
April 11th, 2024  
John
Looks like an interesting place with very modern architecture!
April 11th, 2024  
