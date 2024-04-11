Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4611
On Behalf Of
In 2007 the Italian Community donated this monument to the Province of Alberta. The top left hand picture shows the monument. The other pictures show off all of the items that make up the monument
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4611
photos
329
followers
534
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italian
,
monument
,
community
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful collage.
April 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
April 12th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice collage
April 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking collage.
April 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collage !
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close