The Dome

There are many features of the Legislative Building that l love but none more than the dome. It gives such a prestigious look to the building
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
It sure is a very impressive dome with wonderful details, beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2024  
