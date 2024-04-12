Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4612
The Dome
There are many features of the Legislative Building that l love but none more than the dome. It gives such a prestigious look to the building
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4612
photos
329
followers
535
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th April 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
dome
,
legislative
Diana
ace
It sure is a very impressive dome with wonderful details, beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close