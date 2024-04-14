Previous
Making Up For Past Mistakes
Making Up For Past Mistakes

When the Alberta Legislative Building opened in 1912 it didn't take long to discover that the design didn't take in expansion as governments would increase in size needing more office space.
So in 1926 the government under the direction of the United Farmers Association came up with a plan to build a new Administration Building. In 1928 construction began on The Bowker Building. Despite the onset of the Great Depression in 1929 work continued and the building opened in 1931 and today in 2024 it continues to house different departments within the Provincial Government.
The design is quite elaborate especially the main entrance to the building
*lynn ace
nice shots and interesting information
April 15th, 2024  
