Turn On The Lights by bkbinthecity
Photo 4706

Turn On The Lights

Tonight l made my way to Alexander Circle to enjoy the fountain. As l made my way back to my Jeep l noticed the lights on in the one house and then the street lamp went on making it a beautiful evening picture
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely cosy glow
July 19th, 2024  
