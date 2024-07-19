Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4707
The Basilica
Located in the Oliver neighborhood is this beautiful church. I didn't take any pictures today so I decided to these l took last week
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4707
photos
324
followers
527
following
1289% complete
View this month »
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Beverley
ace
Wonderful Collage, a very proud impressive building
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close