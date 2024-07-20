Sign up
Previous
Photo 4708
Smoke In The Valley
Back to the same park as the other day but this time the smoke from local fires has rolled into the valley
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4708
photos
325
followers
526
following
1289% complete
View this month »
4701
4702
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th July 2024 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
valley
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
Hope the fires don't become significant. Makes for a lovely misty haze in the image
July 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
No good hope it not come to you theer😊
July 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Atmospheric shot.
July 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Saw something on California fires this morning. Must be hard to live with the smoke. My sister complains about the sands from the Sahara. Think I will enjoy our blue skies before something comes here to mess with it.
July 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
