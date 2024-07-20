Previous
Smoke In The Valley by bkbinthecity
Photo 4708

Smoke In The Valley

Back to the same park as the other day but this time the smoke from local fires has rolled into the valley
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1289% complete

Casablanca ace
Hope the fires don't become significant. Makes for a lovely misty haze in the image
July 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
No good hope it not come to you theer😊
July 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Atmospheric shot.
July 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Saw something on California fires this morning. Must be hard to live with the smoke. My sister complains about the sands from the Sahara. Think I will enjoy our blue skies before something comes here to mess with it.
July 21st, 2024  
