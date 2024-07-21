Previous
A Field of Yellow by bkbinthecity
Photo 4709

A Field of Yellow

After dropping off my in-laws at there church l stopped to take a picture of this field of Canola. Yes this field is within the city limits of Edmonton
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
An unexpected view captured by you.
July 22nd, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
So pretty. I love the colour of canola.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise