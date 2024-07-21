Sign up
Previous
Photo 4709
A Field of Yellow
After dropping off my in-laws at there church l stopped to take a picture of this field of Canola. Yes this field is within the city limits of Edmonton
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
21st July 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
crops
,
canola
moni kozi
An unexpected view captured by you.
July 22nd, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
So pretty. I love the colour of canola.
July 22nd, 2024
