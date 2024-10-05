Previous
Supporting Youth by bkbinthecity
57 / 365

Supporting Youth

One of the things l learned about the Don Berner Big Band is how they support up and coming musicians. The young people in red are part of the Alberta Jazz Ensemble and they were featured in tonight's concert and a few of them were even given solos
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That really is wonderful to give them an opportunity too.
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise