57 / 365
Supporting Youth
One of the things l learned about the Don Berner Big Band is how they support up and coming musicians. The young people in red are part of the Alberta Jazz Ensemble and they were featured in tonight's concert and a few of them were even given solos
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4899
photos
313
followers
505
following
band
music
concert
big
Diana
ace
That really is wonderful to give them an opportunity too.
October 6th, 2024
