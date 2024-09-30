Previous
In The Distance by bkbinthecity
52 / 365

In The Distance

Looking east from the Promenade you see a few more buildings and two bridges crossing the river
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise