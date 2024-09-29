Previous
On The Promenade by bkbinthecity
Photo 4779

On The Promenade

Today was busy so sharing more pictures from my walk the other day on The Promenade
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice pov on this
September 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice leading line, pov, light and shadows
September 30th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise