Previous
Photo 4779
On The Promenade
Today was busy so sharing more pictures from my walk the other day on The Promenade
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
walkway
,
edmonton
,
promenade
amyK
ace
Nice pov on this
September 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice leading line, pov, light and shadows
September 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 30th, 2024
