Previous
Photo 4780
Old vs New
Located on The Promenade is the Annamoe Mansion. Built in 1914 as an apartment building which it continues be be to this day. Behind it is The Pearl condos which stands at 36 story's and opened in 2015
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4882
photos
315
followers
506
following
1309% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th September 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
apartments
,
condos
