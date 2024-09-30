Previous
Old vs New by bkbinthecity
Photo 4780

Old vs New

Located on The Promenade is the Annamoe Mansion. Built in 1914 as an apartment building which it continues be be to this day. Behind it is The Pearl condos which stands at 36 story's and opened in 2015
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise