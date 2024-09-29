Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
At The End
Continuing walking a few blocks brings us to the end of The Promenade
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4881
photos
315
followers
506
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th September 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walkway
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 30th, 2024
