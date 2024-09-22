Previous
Changing Colours by bkbinthecity
44 / 365

Changing Colours

You know it is Autumn by the leaves changing colours. Here is an example located right on Government House Grounds
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Very pretty Autumn landscape!
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise