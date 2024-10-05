Previous
Having Fun by bkbinthecity
57 / 365

Having Fun

A fun part of the concert featured this couple dancing to some of the songs. Here they were dancing to the song Chattanooga Choo Choo
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
How fabulous that must have been, fabulous action shot Brian.
October 6th, 2024  
