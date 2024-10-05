Sign up
57 / 365
Having Fun
A fun part of the concert featured this couple dancing to some of the songs. Here they were dancing to the song Chattanooga Choo Choo
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4899
photos
313
followers
505
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
5th October 2024 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
band
music
concert
big
dancing
Diana
ace
How fabulous that must have been, fabulous action shot Brian.
October 6th, 2024
