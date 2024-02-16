Gardening day

Such a glorious couple of days today, feels more like late March than mid Feb! Spent a few hours each day weeding and tidying the churchyard for a new bench I bought as the old one fallen apart. Lucy decided to join me today which was nice and she enjoyed it until another cat rocked up and she went home scared. Oh well, it was nice having her company for 90 mins.



So sad about the news on the very brave Alexei Navalny. I can't wait til Putin is no more. Good news is the two by-elections though to be honest, there couldn't really have been another result. Gives me hope with the British people that the corrupt cons will finally be gone come next election.



Oh, and Herman woke up on Valentines eve. All good, just a bit dehydrated.