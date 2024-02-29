Poop bench

A friend of mine, Victoria died last year, a lovely lady who I first met at the allotment. She also did ballet at the church, where I take Lucy and do gardening. Wonderfully quirky and so very intelligent - we'd chat often when she left her ballet classes a couple times a week.



The fellow ballet ladies popped a rose and a plaque in her memory on the scruffiest corner of the church. Broken bench, overgrown with weeds and ivy. So, knowing Victoria from the allotment and our shared love of gardening, I decided that the lonely rose surrounded by scruff would never do. I've spent the few days scattered here and there where it's not been raining or freezing, slowly tidying up. Still absolutely loads to do but have replaced one corner of weeds so far and popped in 6 pink or yellow young flowering shrub plants and a red currant bush as a nod to our allotment days and to feed the birds. I also bought a little lutyens bench and plaque, sits right next to her rose and took away the broken one. Flipping birds tho, it's covered in pigeon poop and it's only been there a week! Didn't seem to put Lucy off sitting on it this afternoon.



Leap year, 12 years now we've lived in our house today. We thought it would only be a little while! Hey ho.