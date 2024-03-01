Previous
Bit of blue by blightygal
Photo 658

Bit of blue

Lucy and I went to the church for an hour this afternoon, in between the showers for a kick around and feed the critters. It was a welcome sight, even tho the wind is very cold. Hopefully it will be dry tonight for our evening walk :-)

Roll on summer.

