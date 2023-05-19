« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 656

 by Ross S. on May 19th 2023

1) White Morph Reddish Egret by PhotoCrazy

2) Patiently waiting by Diana

3) Reflections at Wolf Point by Taffy

4) Columbine by *lynn

5) Cloudy Toronto Sunrise by Peter Dulis

6) Yellowhammer by Issi Bannerman

7) Our Point by KWind

8) 2023-05-10 mudpants and swan feather by Mona

9) Mother's Day lunch by the lake by Wylie

10) Encircled by FBailey

11) In the hall by haskar

12) Resting Jay by Junan Heath

13) Happy Mother’s Day to all wonderful moms out there. by Call me Joe

14) Blue Holly Butterfly by Carole Sandford

15) Heron at the lagoon...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

16) The hummingbirds are back! by Kerry McCarthy

17) Sunset reflection by Dianne

18) I'm Out Of Practise P5161238 by Merrelyn

19) Blue and Yellow Macaw by Babs

20) Just Waiting for Me by Milanie



