Winner of the Seasons (November 2021) Monthly Theme

Thanks to everybody who took their time to review the theme shortlist and vote for the winner of November's "Seasons" theme.
We're delighted to announce @ljmanning as the winner! Congratulations!
On track to completing their 365 Project this calendar year, Laura's dedication and commitment to her project is admirable. It's even more of an honour to crown her as theme winner because we know how much effort you all put into making every day count.
We love Laura's frosty photo and can see why it caught the eyes of the 365 community, too! With artistic composition, a crisp capture of the delicate frost, and a beautiful assortment of colour from the leaves, it's a delightful shot. We're so glad Laura spotted this little treat from nature and shared it with us.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through the last theme of 2021 - December's "Festive" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before December 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in January!