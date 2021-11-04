Monthly Theme - Seasons (November 2021)

Month 11 is already here! 2021 has been flying by, but we're ready for our November theme to kick-off!
But first, thanks to everyone who submitted photos for October's “Zoom” theme! We had a blast checking out all of your photos! Scroll down or jump to view this month's shortlist and vote for a winner.
Now, it's time to introduce November's theme: "Seasons".
We're always so fascinated by the change in seasons this time of year! Here in the northern hemisphere, we're getting ready to embrace winter by watching the trees drop their final few leaves and seeing the first dusting of snow arrive on the mountains! So this month we're excited to run our annual "Seasons" theme!
Remember, fall usually keeps us on our toes when it comes to weather! Remember to pack your umbrellas, sweaters, raincoats, and sunglasses when you're heading out to take photos - you never know, you might need it all! We've also recycled a few ideas to give you some timely inspiration...
1. Weather
Perhaps the most obvious signs of seasons changing are the shifts in weather patterns. A number of 365ers are blessed with 4 weather-orientated seasons. Whatever November means for you, it's a fun time to get outside and embrace what mother nature is giving us!
We especially love this fun shot by @amy_sweet_september, which perfectly sums up making the most out of a rainy day!
2. Nature
Whether the trees are budding with blossoms for Spring or leaves are fading to rusty red for Fall, nature is truly fascinating at this time of year!
It's not only plants that are busy. Spring also welcomes new life and beautiful baby animals, while we also look forward to autumn hikes spotting squirrels stashing away food for winter.
We love this little squirrel, just doing their thing amongst the brown leafy floor, perfectly captured by @aecasey.
We've also seen some beautiful photos of deers and even stags rutting at this time of year, like this cool shot by @rumpelstiltskin.
3. Food
We're sure we're not the only ones obsessed with pumpkin-spiced everything! Having fun with food photography is a great way to stay cozy and safe this fall. Plus, if you need an excuse to eat (even more) pumpkin pie, the rich orange colours are as big a treat in front of the camera as they are in your tummy!
We love this shot by @yorkshirekiwi who experimented with a firey background and some spices to get this mulled 'wine' shot! Great inspo for photographing the real deal this winter.
Apple harvesting is wrapping up in the Okanagan and we love this shot by @quietpurplehaze taken back in August while the apples were still growing!
4. Hobbies
Hand in hand with the weather and temperature changes, whether you're in the north or south hemisphere, you might be in the midst of swapping skis for surfboards, and vice versa. Have some fun embracing your favourite November pastimes within your 365 project!
We love the happy hikers in this photo, by @tracys, embracing a brisk autumnal walk and capturing the magic of the season!
We love the Depth of Field in this simple but effective shot by @homeschoolmom - it's really got us thinking about digging out the knitting needles ready for winter!
5. Festivities
This time of year we also feel surrounded by reminders of a few big dates coming up in North America - Remembrance Day, US Thanksgiving, and even Christmas is making an appearance in stores and even on some homes!
@rosiekerr's simple but elegant photo of the Thanksgiving dinner placings has got us excited for fun times ahead!
So whatever resonates with you this month, we hope you have LOADS of fun celebrating the season and everything it means to you! We can’t wait to see what you get up to.
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-seasons.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Monday, November 1st and Tuesday, November 30th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days in December, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot some tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from November 2021.
Vote for a Winner of October's "Zoom" Theme
We loved checking out your "Zoom" entries! It was almost impossible to choose only 6 finalists, but now it's over to you to vote for the winner of October's theme.
To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before November 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!
@bilbaroo - I noticed above that you say to tag the November photos "theme-zoom" which was actually last months theme so could you please update it to give us this month's theme tag. Thank you.