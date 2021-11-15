Winner of the Zoom (October 2021) Monthly Theme

We'd like to say a huge Thank You to everyone who reviewed the shortlist and voted for the winner of October's "Zoom" theme.
We're thrilled to crown @merrelyn as the winner! Congratulations!
A long-term member of the community, @merrelyn knows how to make the most of a great opportunity to capture the world around her, and this little lizard is no exception!
We love how Merrelyn has captured the lizard's face with such crispness and detail, using depth of field techniques and rule of thirds composition with zoom to center all of our focus on the action. Such a fabulous shot and fortuitous capture of something that might ordinarily go unnoticed.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through November's "Seasons" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before November 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in December!