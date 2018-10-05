Sign up
Photo 357
Stairway to Heaven
No need to comment...just going through some old vacation pictures from 2018 and backfilling empty spaces in my project.
Somewhere in Yellowstone Park in Wyoming.
GPS shows Artist's Paintpot Trail.
5th October 2018
5th Oct 18
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
670
photos
49
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th October 2018 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
trail
,
yellowstone
,
wyoming
,
2018
,
nikon d850
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Beautiful place!
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
March 19th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
March 19th, 2023
