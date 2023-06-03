Previous
Next
Weeds-n-Trees by bluemoon
Photo 513

Weeds-n-Trees

Filling in the blanks
3rd June 2023 3rd Jun 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
The manner in which you've captured these weeds and grasses would ensure their welcome in my garden any day. Gorgeous photograph! I love the colour of the grasses. Beautiful.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise