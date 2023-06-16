Previous
Indigo Bunting by bluemoon
Photo 520

Indigo Bunting

Rarely see these so even though there was way too much clutter to make this a good photo I cropped like crazy, cloned away a branch or two and vignetted the heck out of it just to prove I actually saw one!! :)
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
June 21st, 2023  
