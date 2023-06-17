Previous
Red Bird by bluemoon
Photo 520

Red Bird

Not sure if this is a young male Cardinal...his color is a bit dull on the wings and tail.
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
I think he is young due to the color on the wing and tail. Excellent detail and bokeh.
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise