Photo 533
Air Quality Alert
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
landscape
,
smoke
,
hazy
,
wildfire
,
air quality alert
