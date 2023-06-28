Sign up
It's About Time!!!
I haven't seen a Heron (or Bald Eagle) in months and this one took me by surprise! So happy to see him back!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
365
nature
bird
heron
great blue heron
george wyth state park
