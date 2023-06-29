Sign up
Photo 537
Baby Bunny
I was so close when I first spotted him I could have tripped over him. I backed way up, took a couple pictures and he just kept nibbling away on the grass. So naive, he didn't realize he was supposed to be afraid of me.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
bunny
baby
wildlife
rabbit
Corinne C
ace
Great portrait
June 30th, 2023
