Baby Bunny by bluemoon
Photo 537

Baby Bunny

I was so close when I first spotted him I could have tripped over him. I backed way up, took a couple pictures and he just kept nibbling away on the grass. So naive, he didn't realize he was supposed to be afraid of me.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Paula Fontanini

Corinne C ace
Great portrait
June 30th, 2023  
