Happy 4th of July!

What a treat...I haven't seen any Eagles in months. I did hear a young one a couple days ago, spotted him but couldn't get a picture. He was making that piercing call over & over. There was an Eagle nest in the same tree so I don't know if he was calling for his parents or if he's just a big cry baby. Drove by again tonight and spotted him! What better picture than a Bald Eagle for the 4th even if it is a juvenile.