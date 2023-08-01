Sign up
Previous
Photo 569
Sunset on a Country Road
A couple of pick up trucks kicked up a lot of dust when they passed me on a gravel road so I got out & tried to capture it as the sun was setting.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
840
photos
61
followers
54
following
155% complete
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
563
564
203
565
566
567
568
569
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
1st August 2023 7:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
country
,
rural
,
gravel
,
iowa
,
dusty
,
road"
,
sunset"country
*lynn
ace
Gravel dust --one of the joys of Iowa! beautiful layers and colors ~fav
August 2nd, 2023
