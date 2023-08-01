Previous
Sunset on a Country Road by bluemoon
Photo 569

Sunset on a Country Road

A couple of pick up trucks kicked up a lot of dust when they passed me on a gravel road so I got out & tried to capture it as the sun was setting.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
*lynn ace
Gravel dust --one of the joys of Iowa! beautiful layers and colors ~fav
August 2nd, 2023  
