Photo 617
Changing of the Seasons
It's beginning to look more like Fall than Summer. The days are shorter and the nights are cooler. Fields are being harvested and the leaves are falling. Like it or not, change is coming.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
nature
fall
autumn
summer
lake
seasons
Louise & Ken
Take me there; that's beautiful!
September 16th, 2023
