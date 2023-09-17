Previous
Top of the World by bluemoon
Photo 622

Top of the World

This is his favorite spot and I see him more often than not usually as the light is starting to fade. He can sit up there for a very long time...I left, he was still up there!
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise