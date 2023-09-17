Sign up
Top of the World
This is his favorite spot and I see him more often than not usually as the light is starting to fade. He can sit up there for a very long time...I left, he was still up there!
17th Sep 23
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
