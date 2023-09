Sandhill Cranes

I spotted them from the road and at first thought they were just Herons. Got out and walked down as close as I could which wasn't all that close and discovered they were Sandhill Cranes! Whoop Whoop!! First time seeing them here. I went to Kearney, Nebraska a few years to see the migration...what a sight to behold!



The background was so busy it distracts from the birds...some kind of fuzzy white weeds blowing in the wind. Go figure! :)