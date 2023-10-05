Previous
Bryce Canyon by bluemoon
Bryce Canyon

Bryce Canyon is well known for it's red hoodoos & rock formation and I did take a lot of traditional color pictures but decided to try black & white for something a little different.
5th October 2023

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2023  
Dave ace
Spectacular landscape and works in black and white. Love the lens flare. Totes awesome!!
November 12th, 2023  
