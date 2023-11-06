Sign up
Photo 644
Fly Away!
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd November 2023 3:49pm
nature
ducks
birds
wildlife
mallard duck
Bucktree
ace
Terrific action capture with great focus. You got your ducks in a row.
November 7th, 2023
