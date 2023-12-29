Previous
Soaking Up the Sun by bluemoon
Photo 703

Soaking Up the Sun

I've never seen so many geese...gaggles and gaggles of geese today! Sunny and 40 degrees so no surprise.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise