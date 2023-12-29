Sign up
Photo 703
Soaking Up the Sun
I've never seen so many geese...gaggles and gaggles of geese today! Sunny and 40 degrees so no surprise.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1006
photos
86
followers
76
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th December 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sunny
,
lake
,
geese
,
gaggle
