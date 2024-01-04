Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 705
Fluffed Up Blue Jay
Hunkered down trying to keep warm today. We did manage to get to 5 above zero today so that's a huge improvement.
Filling an empty spot in my calendar.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1021
photos
88
followers
77
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
16th January 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
blue jay
Tracy
Great shot.
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close