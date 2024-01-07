Sign up
Sunny Day
Just a couple of hours of sunshine today but a welcome change from the flat grey skies the past week.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th January 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
lake
Diana
ace
A wonderful composition and capture, such a beautiful scene with fabulous textures and colours.
January 8th, 2024
