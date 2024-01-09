Previous
Snow Day Cardinal

We made up for the lack of snow this year with nearly 10" so far today. After shoveling heavy wet snow all day, my right arm may never work again. Thankfully this Cardinal showed up in my front yard tghis morning so he's my pic for the day!! :)
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Dave ace
Beautiful color on him.
January 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
We only have about 3”. Take care don’t hurt yourself. Pretty cardinal.
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun pic
January 10th, 2024  
