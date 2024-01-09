Sign up
Previous
Photo 709
Snow Day Cardinal
We made up for the lack of snow this year with nearly 10" so far today. After shoveling heavy wet snow all day, my right arm may never work again. Thankfully this Cardinal showed up in my front yard tghis morning so he's my pic for the day!! :)
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1013
photos
88
followers
77
following
194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
9th January 2024 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Dave
ace
Beautiful color on him.
January 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
We only have about 3”. Take care don’t hurt yourself. Pretty cardinal.
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun pic
January 10th, 2024
